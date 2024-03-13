Sensex (    %)
                             
FMCG stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 314.64 points or 1.64% at 19529.58 at 09:34 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, ITC Ltd (up 5.66%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 2.01%),Nestle India Ltd (up 1.65%),United Breweries Ltd (up 1.53%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 0.85%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.83%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 0.68%), Marico Ltd (up 0.46%), and Emami Ltd (up 0.39%).
On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 3.79%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 3.76%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 3.36%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55.21 or 0.07% at 73723.17.
The Nifty 50 index was down 16.25 points or 0.07% at 22319.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 440.33 points or 1.03% at 42390.96.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.44 points or 0.73% at 13197.15.
On BSE,954 shares were trading in green, 2130 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

