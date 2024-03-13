ITC Ltd has added 4.76% over last one month compared to 2.62% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 4.11% rise in the SENSEX

ITC Ltd gained 5.43% today to trade at Rs 426.2. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 2.57% to quote at 19708.8. The index is up 2.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mishtann Foods Ltd increased 3.57% and Avanti Feeds Ltd added 2.11% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 22.28 % over last one year compared to the 27.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4379.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 499.6 on 24 Jul 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 369.7 on 17 Mar 2023.

