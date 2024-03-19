Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 737.96 points or 1.98% at 36610.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 5%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.35%),Subex Ltd (down 3.17%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.16%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 2.59%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.38%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.38%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.22%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 2.13%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 6.78%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 3.44%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.19%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 592.17 or 0.81% at 72156.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 190.2 points or 0.86% at 21865.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 285.62 points or 0.68% at 41696.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.61 points or 0.87% at 12860.82.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 2460 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News