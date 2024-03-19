Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Steel to shut coke ovens unit in UK

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Tata Steel UK has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in Wales, following a deterioration of operational stability.
Tata Steel UK will increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures, said the firm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The steel major had previously stated that many of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot are at their end-of-life capability.
Tata Steel is currently at an advanced stage of consultations with trade unions in the UK on its proposal for the planned restructuring involving closure of the iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, and subsequent transition to sustainable low-CO2 steelmaking involving a 1.25 billion investment in electric arc furnace technology in Port Talbot and asset upgrades, the company said in the press release.
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.
Tata Steel reported net profit to Rs 522.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 2,501.95 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 3.1% to Rs 55,311.88 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared with Rs 57083.56 crore in Q3 FY23.
Shares of Tata Steel rose 0.64% to Rs 150.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

TCS, Tata Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, H.G. Infra in focus

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Metal shares rise

Bondada Engineering hits the roof on receiving LoI from SCCL

Dr. Reddy's launches Versavo (bevacizumab) in UK

BSE SME Royal Sense rallies on debut

L&amp;T Finance board OKs raising upto Rs 1.01 lakh cr via NCDs

Nifty slips below 21,900 level; media shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon