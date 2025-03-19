Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy called on General Upendra Dwivedi COAS

Chief of New Zealand Navy, General Upendra Dwivedi

Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Navy of the Royal New Zealand Navy, met with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff. Image: X@adgpi

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Navy of the Royal New Zealand Navy, met with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between India and New Zealand.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy called on General Upendra Dwivedi COAS & discussed aspects of mutual interest to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two Nations."

 

 

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, chaired an education-focused event at IIT Delhi, reaffirming the deep academic ties between New Zealand and India. The event celebrated the New Zealand Centre, a flagship initiative that brings together all New Zealand universities in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a New Zealand Dollar 60,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, reinforcing New Zealand's commitment to supporting Indian students. Additionally, a unique Virtual Internship Programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand's innovative work culture.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India's national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maka Bochorishvili, Georgia Foreign Minister

Expanding India-Georgia ties important for us: Georgian foreign minister

PremiumUS visa, H4, H1B

Tourism Ministry working to ease visa processes for foreign travellers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attends Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Won't compromise on territory, but ready for peace talks: Ukraine minister

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

International order needs to be fair to be effective: EAM Jaishankar

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

Raisina Dialogue: Tulsi Gabbard calls for stronger security ties with India

Topics : New Zealand Indian Army defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return LIVE UpdatesLatest News LIVESC Judges Visit to ManipurGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon