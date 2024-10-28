Business Standard
Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks rise

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 63.73 points or 0.15% at 41790.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.48%), R Systems International Ltd (up 0.93%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 0.69%),Infosys Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 0.67%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.51%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.34%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 4.6%), Control Print Ltd (down 4.08%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 443.06 or 0.85% at 51892.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.79 points or 0.17% at 15599.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.95 points or 0.13% at 24148.85.

Financials stocks edge higher

OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

IndiGo slumps on reporting net loss of Rs 987 cr in Q2 FY25

Indices trade with tiny gains; Nifty above 24,200

Kewal Kiran gains after Q2 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 68 cr

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.17 points or 0.3% at 79641.46.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 1903 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

