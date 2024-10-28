Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 417.46 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 25.37% to Rs 78.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 417.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales417.46332.68 25 OPM %35.2335.34 -PBDT140.25112.05 25 PBT105.3585.25 24 NP78.8762.91 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bank of Baroda

BoB gains 5% after reporting Q2 results; Check why the stock is in demand

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' co-operation format gaining speed: Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

LIVE: Spanish PM in maiden India trip, to inaugurate first private facility for military aircraft

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex higher at 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; ICICI Bank up, IndiGo drags

Waaree energies ipo listing price

Waaree Energies shares make stellar debut: List at 70% premium to IPO Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon