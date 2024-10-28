Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 417.46 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 25.37% to Rs 78.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 417.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales417.46332.68 25 OPM %35.2335.34 -PBDT140.25112.05 25 PBT105.3585.25 24 NP78.8762.91 25
