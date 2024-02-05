Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 105.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.43% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 105.77% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.580.67-22.411.490.790.680.690.601.070.52