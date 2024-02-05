Sensex (    %)
                        
Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 105.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.43% to Rs 0.58 crore
Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 105.77% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.580.67 -13 OPM %-22.411.49 -PBDT0.790.68 16 PBT0.690.60 15 NP1.070.52 106
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

