Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.11% to Rs 123.42 crore
Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 6.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 123.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales123.42101.07 22 OPM %7.168.61 -PBDT8.768.58 2 PBT7.737.40 4 NP5.845.50 6
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

