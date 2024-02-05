Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.11% to Rs 123.42 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 6.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 123.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.123.42101.077.168.618.768.587.737.405.845.50