Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys collaborates with Nihon Chouzai to enhance online medication services in Japan

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Infosys announced its collaboration with Nihon Chouzai (TSE), Japan's leading dispensing pharmacy chain, to expand healthcare access in Japan with enhanced online medication guidance services and payment solutions. As part of this collaboration, Infosys has developed a mobile application, NiCOMS, a pioneering telemedicine service that enables patients to receive remote medication guidance from registered pharmacists, eliminating the need for pharmacy visits.
Nihon Chouzai in collaboration with Infosys launched the web version of NiCOMS in September 2020. With an existing registered userbase of over 1,800,000, the mobile application will now integrate with OkusuriTechoPlus, Nihon Chouzai's digital medication notebook, by merging the account and authentication processes. Infosys adopted an agile approach to develop the NiCOMS mobile app, allowing the company to nimbly adapt to evolving requirements driven by deregulation and COVID-19. The online medication guidance service on NiCOMS allows patients across Japan to receive medication instructions, consultations, and make payments during video calls with pharmacists. The responsive user interface enhances compatibility across a wide range of terminals, operating systems, and browsers, ensuring accessibility for all users and a smooth experience across devices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon