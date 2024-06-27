Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys Finacle collaborates with Qorus to host Banking Innovation Awards

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Qorus, a global association of banks and insurance companies, today announced their collaboration to host the 11th edition of the Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards.
The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the most innovative ideas and initiatives across the banking business from banks worldwide. The collaboration expands on the annual Qorus-Infosys Finacle Retail Banking Innovation Report, creating a holistic approach that encompasses the entire innovation lifecycle - from identification and evaluation to recognition and reporting of global banking advancements.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 11th Edition of Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards accepted entries from banking and financial institutions worldwide across the following seven categories: Business Model Transformation Core Offering Innovation Future Workforce Neobanks & Fintech Players Operational Excellence Reimagining the Customer Experience Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon