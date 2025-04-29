Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys launches AI-powered Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Infosys launches AI-powered Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Infosys announced the launch of Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, an AI-first suite designed to help enterprises harness the power of AI and Gen AI in their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation journey.

The comprehensive AI suite is powered by Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI. It brings together services, solutions and playbooks to enable companies to become AI-first enterprises by reimagining business transformation, accelerating SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption and unlocking data value with a future ready architecture.

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, The rise of AI is a transformative force that companies are incorporating across all aspects of business. With Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, enterprises have a unique opportunity to leverage the power of AI upfront in the transformation blueprint and leapfrog to an AI-first enterprise. For companies embarking on the move from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the AI suite will significantly fast track the adoption journey. We are delighted to collaborate with SAP to help our joint customers drive innovation, enhance resilience, and create sustainable value.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

