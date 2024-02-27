Infosys launches Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite

The rise of powerful generative AI systems in the past year has raised several concerns and conversations around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to the Infosys Generative AI Radar, by Infosys Knowledge Institute, enterprises worldwide are identifying data privacy, security, ethics, and bias as the primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI. The Responsible AI Suite is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical considerations, such bias and privacy prevention, and maximize their return on investments.

Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a set of 10+ offerings built around the Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. The framework aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI responsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises.

Infosys announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite, a part of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.