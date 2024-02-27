Sensex (    %)
                        
NMDC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2024.
NMDC Ltd lost 5.19% to Rs 222.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 5.18% to Rs 947.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19035 shares in the past one month.
IFCI Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 46.41. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.77 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd corrected 4.98% to Rs 41.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 22.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

