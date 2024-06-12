Business Standard
Infosys ranks among Top 100 most valuable brands in the world

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
In BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released by Kantar
Infosys today announced that it has been ranked, for the third consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the leading marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today. Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

