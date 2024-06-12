Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 3.26 points or 0.04% at 8560.33 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.69%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.03%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.75%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.67%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.35%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.58%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.89%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.75%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 499.61 or 1.01% at 50206.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 168.68 points or 1.11% at 15345.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.5 points or 0.58% at 23400.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 417.25 points or 0.55% at 76873.84.

On BSE,2582 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

