Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced the closure of its rights issue. The issue opened on 28 May 2024 and closed on 11 June 2024 for issue of 1,19,98,755 equity shares for raising Rs 449.95 crore, at an issue price of Rs 375 per equity share. The Issue was oversubscribed by ~1.44 times.