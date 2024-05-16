Innovana Thinklabs standalone net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.83% to Rs 5.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 74.45% to Rs 30.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 48.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 21.00% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5.7011.1448.5141.9142.6344.3464.9146.965.186.4941.3524.394.836.2340.2823.353.804.8130.3217.38