MOIL standalone net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 415.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.06% to Rs 293.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 1449.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1341.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of MOIL rose 12.60% to Rs 91.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 415.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.415.88428.061449.421341.6530.8430.9630.2027.51152.23152.51531.25445.97112.96121.04387.00331.6391.1580.95293.34250.59