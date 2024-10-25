Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 10.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 55.18 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 10.75% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 55.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.1847.39 16 OPM %33.6227.37 -PBDT23.0717.22 34 PBT9.673.89 149 NP6.395.77 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content