Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind bags a 153 MW wind power project

Inox Wind bags a 153 MW wind power project

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Inox Wind has bagged a 153 MW order from a leading renewable energy developer, which is a member of a large global clean energy company. This order is for the supply of IWL's 3 MW class turbines for a project being developed by the company in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG stocks rise

Benchmarks trade higher; European Mkt open lower

Indices trade near flat line; oil & gas shares under pressure

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

