Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind receives LoI for 550 MW wind project from IGREL Renewables

Inox Wind receives LoI for 550 MW wind project from IGREL Renewables

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Inox Wind (IWL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from IGREL Renewables (IGREL) for execution of 550 MW wind capacity on turnkey basis.
As part of the project, Inox Wind will supply, install and commission the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and provide multi-year comprehensive operations & maintenance (O&M) services post commissioning.
The project will be executed over the next 24 months across multiple sites in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The 550 MW LoI is over and above the firm order of 200 MW received in the past, and takes IWL's orderbook to > 3.5 GW.
 
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

