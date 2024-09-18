Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Ceigall India, Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Satin Creditcare, REC

Stock Alert: Ceigall India, Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Satin Creditcare, REC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:
Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birlasoft, Gujarat National Fertiilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank.
Stocks to Watch:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Infosys entered into a pact with UK- based Metro Bank for digital transformation which includes Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.
Mankind Pharma board will consider raising funds via NCDS, commercial papers, debt securities and others on 20 September 2024.
Ceigall India has received as L1 bidder from National Highway Authority of India for the construction of the 4/6 lane northern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,199.3 crore, and the 4/6 lane southern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.2 crore.
 
Satin Creditcare Network board will consider fund raising via NCDs on 20 September 2024.

More From This Section

Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Shares likely to open higher on positive Asian cues

Shares likely to open higher on positive Asian cues

Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit rises 412.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit rises 412.26% in the June 2024 quarter

GPT Infraprojects wins Rs 204 cr project of South Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects wins Rs 204 cr project of South Eastern Railway

SKF initiates separation of its automotive biz

SKF initiates separation of its automotive biz

Torrent Power received a letter of intent from Maharashtra Discom for 1500 MW pumped hydro storage project.
SKF India board planned to initiate a separation of its automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to its shareholders. The intention is to list the business during the first half of 2026
REC has signed a non-binding financial commitment for increasing its renewables loan book to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. This will raise the share of renewables from the current 8% to 30% by 2030, as RECs loan book is projected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by then.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K elections LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as phase 1 voting begins

The super rich were the first to bail during the financial crisis

Millionaire boom: US, China dominate super rich club, 60% are founders

Jamie Dimon

Fed Reserve's rate cut won't be 'earth-shattering', says JPMorgan's Dimon

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open mildly higher signals GIFT Nifty; Fed move eyed

Rohit Sharma, Rohit

We don't need to create a whole different strategy for Bangladesh: Rohit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon