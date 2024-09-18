Stock Alert: Ceigall India, Infosys, Mankind Pharma, Satin Creditcare, REC

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birlasoft, Gujarat National Fertiilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank. Stocks to Watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Infosys entered into a pact with UK- based Metro Bank for digital transformation which includes Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. Mankind Pharma board will consider raising funds via NCDS, commercial papers, debt securities and others on 20 September 2024. Ceigall India has received as L1 bidder from National Highway Authority of India for the construction of the 4/6 lane northern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,199.3 crore, and the 4/6 lane southern Ayodhya Bypass, with a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.2 crore.

Satin Creditcare Network board will consider fund raising via NCDs on 20 September 2024.

Torrent Power received a letter of intent from Maharashtra Discom for 1500 MW pumped hydro storage project.

SKF India board planned to initiate a separation of its automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to its shareholders. The intention is to list the business during the first half of 2026

REC has signed a non-binding financial commitment for increasing its renewables loan book to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. This will raise the share of renewables from the current 8% to 30% by 2030, as RECs loan book is projected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by then.

