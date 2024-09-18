Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September 2024 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of non-convertible bonds (NCDs).
The company will issue listed, secured NCDs on private placement basis.
Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the Non-MF segment, comprising of loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The scrip declined 0.43% to end at Rs 209.10 on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K elections LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as phase 1 voting begins

The super rich were the first to bail during the financial crisis

Millionaire boom: US, China dominate super rich club, 60% are founders

Jamie Dimon

Fed Reserve's rate cut won't be 'earth-shattering', says JPMorgan's Dimon

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open mildly higher signals GIFT Nifty; Fed move eyed

Rohit Sharma, Rohit

We don't need to create a whole different strategy for Bangladesh: Rohit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon