INR ends a tad above lifetime lows

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee settled for the day on a flat note higher by just 1 paisa at 84.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, a tad above its all-time low level, amid rising expectations of a shift in the Reserve Bank's monetary policy stance post the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as the new RBI governor. Rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 86.87 in intraday trade. A bounce back in the US dollar from earlier lows also weighed on the rupee. However, positive domestic markets and FII inflows supported the rupee earlier in the day. Indian shares fluctuated in a narrow range before finishing marginally higher on Wednesday. A cautious undertone prevailed as traders closely monitored escalating violence in Syria and awaited key U.S. inflation readings this week that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 16.09 points, or 0.02 percent, at 81,526.14 amid optimism surrounding potential stimulus measures from China. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,641.80, up 31.75 points, or 0.13 percent, from its previous close.

 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

