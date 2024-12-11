Quick Wrap: Nifty MNC Index rises 0.93%

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty MNC index closed up 0.93% at 29519.3 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Grindwell Norton Ltd gained 4.00%, Vedanta Ltd rose 2.82% and Cummins India Ltd jumped 2.22%. The Nifty MNC index is up 28.00% over last one year compared to the 17.87% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.89% and Nifty Media index has slid 0.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.13% to close at 24641.8 while the SENSEX added 0.02% to close at 81526.14 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

