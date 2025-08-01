Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to recover lost gains in opening trades on Friday even as dollar strength firmly above 99 mark could restrict upward momentum in the counter. Moreover, local equities are seen concerned over U.S. tariffs and as economic growth overshadow positive earnings from major tech companies. Yesterday, rupee recovered 22 paise from its all-time low to 87.58 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid lower crude prices and slight pullback in dollar. US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and a penalty for buying Russian Crude has severely dragged the rupee to lifetime lows in the previous session. On Wednesday, rupee plunged 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years. The benchmark BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 296.28 points, or 0.36 percent, at 81,185.58 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,768.35, down 86.70 points, or 0.35 percent, from its previous close.

 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

