Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 740.10 croreNet profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 58.70% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 740.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 640.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales740.10640.09 16 OPM %32.1227.03 -PBDT222.79150.59 48 PBT194.88122.34 59 NP151.5495.49 59
