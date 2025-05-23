Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR off one-month low against US dollar

INR off one-month low against US dollar

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw good gains today, trimming some of the losses seen in last session as local equities recovered from a one-week low. The Nifty is up around 0.8% amid supportive cues from Asian stocks. The INR tested a one-month low of 86.10 before recovering and currently quotes at 85.70 against the US dollar, up 25 paise on the day. The dollar index failed to sustain its gains in last session and is back near two-week low of 99.50 amid continued concerns over the US fiscal outlook. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 85.70, down 0.33% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon