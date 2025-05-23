Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS Tech inks pact with Dynabook for manufacturing laptops in India

Syrma SGS Tech inks pact with Dynabook for manufacturing laptops in India

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Syrma SGS Technology said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Dynabook Singapore Pte. Ltd. for manufacturing laptops in India.

Dynabook Singapore is leading commercial PC brand in Japan. It provides a portfolio of B2B laptop computers to meet diverse customer requirements.

As part of this collaboration, Syrma SGS will manufacture Dynabooks diverse range of laptops in India, supporting the Governments 'Make in India' vision. This initiative is designed to meet the varied demands of enterprise customers and commercial channels across the country, providing world-class laptops with Dynabook's renowned technology and expertise to government and public sector undertakings.

 

Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS Technology, said: It is a moment of pride for us to associate with Dynabook, a well-known Japanese brand.

This alignment will offer more choices to customers in India under the central government's 'Make in India' initiative. Dynabook's expertise in technology and high-class manufacturing will result in the best products for Indian customers and beyond.

Also Read

robotic liver transplant

World's youngest robotic liver transplant performed on 5-yr-old in Chennai

Stock market

Here's why Power Mech shares were buzzing in trade on May 23; details

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 680 pts, Nifty above 24,800; SMIDs shine; ITC up 2%

Employees work inside a garment factory in Mumbai

Gokaldas Exports slips 10% in 2 days post Q4 results; time to buy?

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

Syrma SGS Technology manufactures various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies/adapters, fiber optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products, and other electronic products.

The scrip rose 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 541.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Engineering surges after bagging naval equipment supply contract from Cochin Shipyard

Lloyds Engineering surges after bagging naval equipment supply contract from Cochin Shipyard

INR off one-month low against US dollar

INR off one-month low against US dollar

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon