Currency in circulation up 7.2% on year

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on year

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up marginally by 0.03% on the week to stand at Rs 38.42 lakh crore as on May 16, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.10% on the week to Rs 49.36 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.30% so far while the reserve money has gone higher by 2.1%.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

