Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering surges after bagging naval equipment supply contract from Cochin Shipyard

Lloyds Engineering surges after bagging naval equipment supply contract from Cochin Shipyard

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 4.25% to Rs 50.30 after the company announced that it has received an order from Cochin Shipyard for the supply of 'fin stabilizer systems' for next generation missile vessel.

The aforementioned order is valued at Rs 20.67 crore.

"The aforesaid order in respect to Next Generation Missile Vessel, signify the company's proactive stance in capturing the increasing demand resulting from the government's heightened defence spending, Lloyds Engineering said in a statement.

During the past 14 months, company has received orders for more than Rs 130 crore in defence sector, it added.

Shreekrishna Gupta, whole-time director at Lloyds Engineering Works, said: "These prestigious orders are a testament to our consistent performance and engineering expertise.

 

Also Read

Stock market

Here's why Power Mech shares were buzzing in trade on May 23; details

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 680 pts, Nifty above 24,800; SMIDs shine; ITC up 2%

Employees work inside a garment factory in Mumbai

Gokaldas Exports slips 10% in 2 days post Q4 results; time to buy?

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

Rahul Gandhi

'Breach of protocol': DU slams Rahul Gandhi visit, BJP labels it 'photo-op'

In addition to providing strong financial value, these contracts introduce new clients to our portfolio, opening pathways for future collaborations and sustained revenue streams."

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by carrying out design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil and gas, steel plant equipments, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects.

The company had reported 20.14% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 16.88 crore on a 5.01% fall in revenue to Rs 178.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR off one-month low against US dollar

INR off one-month low against US dollar

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Capital Raising Avenues for Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Borana Weaves IPO ends with 148.78x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon