Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR posts mild gains; Benchmark indices end on flat note

INR posts mild gains; Benchmark indices end on flat note

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee advanced 2 paise to close at 87.19 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid volatile global sentiment on tariff uncertainties and some recovery in the American currency index. Upward move in crude oil prices also impacted the local unit and capped its gain as selling pressure in domestic equity and outflow of foreign capital continued. Indian shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note Wednesday. The benchmark 30-share Sensex dropped 72.56 points, or 0.10 percent, to 74,029.76, tracking mixed Asian cues and a rebound in European markets after four days of declines. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 27.40 points, or 0.12 percent, at 22,470.50. Indias retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025, down from 4.31 per cent in January, as food price pressures softened, according to government data released on Wednesday. This brings inflation below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time since August 2024. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remained well within the RBIs tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. Meanwhile, Indias industrial output growth picked up to 5 per cent year-on-year in January 2025, compared to 3.2 per cent in December 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty wobbles below 22,500 amid global jitters; Infy drops 4%

Nifty wobbles below 22,500 amid global jitters; Infy drops 4%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.91%

Nifty ends below 22,500; VIX slides 2.70%; IT shares tumbles for 4th day

Nifty ends below 22,500; VIX slides 2.70%; IT shares tumbles for 4th day

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Emerald Finance gains after tieup with H.K. Jewels

Emerald Finance gains after tieup with H.K. Jewels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon