SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
SEPC has executed a Framework Agreement with M/s ROSHN Group Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to carry out infrastructure works in KSA. SEPC has bid for infrastructure works in 3 zones of Jeddah North, Phase 1A for about SAR 893 million (approx. Rs 2200 crore). Based on signing of Framework Agreement, orders (Called Call-off Orders) can be expected for a minimum of one zone, out of the three Zones.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

