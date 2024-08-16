Business Standard
INR settles flat for the day

Aug 16 2024
The Indian rupee stayed in a narrow range and settled flat at 83.94 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday, as the support from a rally in domestic equities and weak greenback was negated by foreign fund outflows amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 1,330.96 points, or 1.68 percent, at 80,436.84 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,541.15, up 397.40 points, or 1.65 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.93 and touched the intra-day low of 83.96 against the greenback during the session. The local unit finally settled flat at 83.94 (provisional) against the dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.94 against the US dollar.
Aug 16 2024

