Sensex crosses 80,400 mark; Nifty settles above 24,500; VIX drops 6.68%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,330.96 points or 1.68% to 80,436.84. The Nifty 50 index soared 397.40 points or 1.65% to 24,541.15. The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.80% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.70%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The domestic equity benchmarks ended with robust gains on Friday, rising for the second day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 24,500 level. All the sectoral indices on NSE ended in the green with IT, realty and media shares gaining the most.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,460 shares rose and 1,469 shares fell. A total of 107 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.68% to 14.40.

Economy:

Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2024 is estimated at $62.42 billion, registering a positive growth of 2.81% vis-vis July 2023.Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2024 is estimated at $72.03 billion, registering a positive growth of 7.14% vis-vis July 2023. Merchandise exports during July 2024 were $33.98 billion as compared to $34.49 billion in July 2023. Merchandise imports during July 2024 were $57.48 billion as compared to $53.49 billion in July 2023.

Merchandise exports during April-July 2024 were $144.12 billion as compared to $138.39 billion during April-July 2023. Merchandise imports during April-July 2024 were $229.70 billion compared to $213.53 billion during April-July 2023. Merchandise trade deficit during April-July 2024 was $85.58 billion compared to $75.15 billion during April-July 2023.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 2.89% to 40,878.25. The index rallied 6.34% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (up 7.07%), L&T Technology Services (up 5.91%), Wipro (up 4.26%), Tech Mahindra (up 4%), Coforge (up 3.52%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.81%), HCL Technologies (up 2.59%), LTIMindtree (up 2.51%), Infosys (up 1.96%) and Persistent Systems (up 1.95%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sunteck Realty rose 1% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 316.28 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 70.57 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Ola Electric Mobility was locked in 20% upper cuircuit. The company reported net loss of Rs 347 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 267 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 32.26% to Rs 1,644 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,243 crore in Q1 FY24. Meanwhile, the company entered into electric motorcycle segment by launching Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro.

Suprajit Engineering zoomed 16.18% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.16% to Rs 38.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.12 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 8.12% to Rs 734.86 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 679.68 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Genesys International Corporation jumped 6.41% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5.30 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 61.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Strides Pharma Science surged 6.91% to Rs 1,298.45 after the drug maker informed that its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Altima Innovation Inc US ceased operations effective from 13 August 2024.

The company, as a part of group entities optimization exercises has liquidated its US unit, Altima Innovations Inc. by the relevant regulatory authorities of New Jersey.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.83% after the drug maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 340.27 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,244.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

JNK India gained 4.24% after the company announced that it has received a 'large order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. As per JNK Indias classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 50 crore and Rs 150 crore.

The contract is for setting up a new Process Plant - HP TDAE (Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts) unit on LSTK (Lump sum Turnkey) contract basis at HPCL Mumbai Refinery.

Capacite Infraprojects added 0.68%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 180.07% to Rs 53.41 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 19.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 569.75 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 32.36% from Rs 430.45 crore posted in same quarter previous year.

KNR Constructions shed 0.13%. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.93% to Rs 177.66 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 127.88 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 985 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 981.02 crore posted in Q1FY24.

Power Mech Projects rallied 4.34% after the company said that it has received an order for providing operation and maintenance (O&M) from Coastal Energen worth Rs 114.30 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma slipped 1.79% after the company informed that the manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma has received a warning letter from the USFDA.

Spicejet added 1.02%. The low-cost air carrier's standalone net profit declined 26.69% to Rs 149.96 crore on 15.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,695.52 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the firm's net profit jumped 26.02% while revenue from operations shed 1.39% in Q1 FY25.

Global Markets:

Most Europeans stocks advanced while Asian stocks ended higher on Friday, buoyed by upbeat US economic data that tempered recession fears.

Robust US retail sales and a decline in jobless claims fueled a rally in global equities and sent bond yields higher. These positive economic indicators, following the benign inflation report earlier in the week, have strengthened expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. However, market sentiment suggests these cuts will be gradual.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1.4%, the S&P 500 rising 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.3%.

Retail sales increased 1.0% after a downwardly revised 0.2% drop in June, easing fears of a sharp economic slowdown fanned by a jump in the unemployment rate last week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended Aug. 10, the Labor Department said.

