Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR softens depsite local equities hitting record highs

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee yet again eased against the US dollar on Wednesday as firm crude oil prices weighed on the sentiments. However, sustained gains in local stocks offered some support to the INR. WTI Crude oil prices hit a two-month high yesterday and stayed supported today also. Meanwhile, the Fed chair Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the US is progressively slowing, but more data is needed before cutting rates to confirm that recent lower inflation readings accurately reflect the economy. This kept the US dollar index in a tight range around 105.50 mark and put some pressure on the INR. Rupee is currently quoting at 83.55, down 7 paise on the day. Meanwhile, local equities hit fresh highs. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex broke above 80000 level while NSE Nifty index scaled up above 24300 in intraday moves.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi

Parliament session LIVE news: A govt has won third term after 60 years, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Bulls, market, stocks

Sensex sees third fastest 5,000-point gain in history to reach 80,000 mark

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex retreats from 80k milestone; SmallCap index outperforms

Israel

Israel introduces new entry system for foreign tourists: Details here

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

5.7K more pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine; turnout already over 74K-mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon