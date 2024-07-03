Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
K E C International Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2024.
Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40094 shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.437.20. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33832 shares. The stock gained 5.04% to Rs.948.20. Volumes stood at 22815 shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.88.04. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.
Castrol India Ltd witnessed volume of 9.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.231.70. Volumes stood at 5.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 24602 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9511 shares. The stock increased 2.74% to Rs.969.05. Volumes stood at 13190 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

