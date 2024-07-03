Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank jumps on anticipation of higher MSCI weighting

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
HDFC Bank surged 3.16% to Rs 1785.25 on speculation of a potential increase in its weightage within the MSCI index.
The media reported that this increase could trigger an influx of over $3 billion in passive investments into the stock.
Data reveals that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) held 54.8% of HDFC Bank as of June 2024. This falls below the 55% threshold set by MSCI for full inclusion in their index rebalancing, expected to take place in August.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A prominent foreign brokerage firm remains bullish on HDFC Bank, maintaining a "Buy" rating with a target price of Rs 1,900 per share.
Currently, HDFC Bank holds the fourth position in the MSCI India Index, with a weight of 3.89%. The review period for the August adjustment will be between June 18 and 31, with the official announcement on 13 August 2024 and the actual adjustment taking place on 30 August 2024.
HDFC Bank is private sector lender, As of 31 March 2024, the bank's distribution network was at 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities / towns as against 7,821 branches and 19,727 ATMs across 3,811 cities / towns as of 31 March 2023.
HDFC Bank's net profit jumped 37.06% to Rs 16,511.85 crore on 66.5% increase in total income to Rs 89,639 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

5.7K more pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine; turnout already over 74K-mark

coronavirus, vaccine, injection

EU approves Sanofi's Dupixent injection to treat chronic lung disease

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Frontrunners trade barbs on economy as UK poll campaign enters final day

service industry, IT services

June services PMI rises on back of new orders, international sales

V-Mart Retail allows cash withdrawal of Rs 2,000 from stores

V-Mart up 5% after Q1 biz update impresses investors; store sales up 11%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon