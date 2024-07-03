Business Standard
Force Motors total sales slips 2% YoY in June'24

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Force Motors registered 2.85% decline in total sales to 2,553 units in June 2024 as against 2,628 units sold in June 2023.
The vehicle makers domestic sales jumped 12.66% to 2,465 units in June 2024 as against 2,188 units sold in the same period a year ago.
Export sales tumbled 80% to 88 units in June 2024 as compared with 440 units sold in June 2023.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.31% to Rs 140.29 crore on 34.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2011.21 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Shares of Force Motors shed 0.94% to Rs 9,100 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

