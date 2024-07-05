INR up marginally,, local equities choppy

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Indian rupee edged up marginally today amid sustained weakness in US dollar index. However, volatile local equities kept the INR in a range. The US Dollar index has slipped this week, falling to a three week low under 105 mark and currency markets are now waiting for the crucial US non-farm payroll data which is due to come out later today. INR currently quotes marginally up at 83.49 per US dollar while domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses. Risk sentiment is choppy in Asia as the United States stock market was closed on Thursday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.