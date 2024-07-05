Business Standard
Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, BEML Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2024.
Raymond Ltd soared 17.85% to Rs 3466.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34301 shares in the past one month.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd spiked 14.97% to Rs 1502. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10627 shares in the past one month.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd surged 14.39% to Rs 661.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25445 shares in the past one month.
BEML Ltd exploded 11.54% to Rs 5190.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53462 shares in the past one month.
Marksans Pharma Ltd rose 10.17% to Rs 183. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89349 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

