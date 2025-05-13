Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd and Suven Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd and Suven Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd spiked 19.81% to Rs 110.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3372 shares in the past one month.

 

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd soared 15.26% to Rs 350.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1330 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd surged 13.51% to Rs 695.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9106 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Keir Starmer

UK's new visa rules hit Indian students and workers hardest: Explained

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than iPhone 16: Find out why

Artificial intelligence, face recognition

AI tool FaceAge uses selfies to predict cancer survival more accurately

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola launches Razr 60 Ultra in India at Rs 99,999: Know specs, features

job, job hunt, job search

UK jobs market cools down offering some relief to Bank of England

Ginni Filaments Ltd added 12.06% to Rs 37.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27306 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd jumped 11.75% to Rs 170.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46354 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CARE Ratings soars as Q4 PAT rallies 77% YoY to Rs 43 cr; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

CARE Ratings soars as Q4 PAT rallies 77% YoY to Rs 43 cr; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

AWFIS Space Solutions onboards three global organizations at its workspaces in Hyderabad

AWFIS Space Solutions onboards three global organizations at its workspaces in Hyderabad

CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 971.98 cr

Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 971.98 cr

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon