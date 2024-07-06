Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Integra Essentia announces merger with G G Engineering

Image

Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Integra Essentia announced that the board of directors have approved the scheme of amalgamation of Integra Essentia (transferee company) and G G Engineering (transferor company).
Integra Essentia shall issue and allot 48 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to equity shareholders of G G Engineering for every 100 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each held by them in the transferor company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The transferor company is in the business of superior infrastructure infrastructural & structural Steel, and engineering products which are used for diverse applications in various industries, like infrastructure, construction, mega projects, modern buildings, high-rise residential and commercial projects, engineering set-ups among others. The merger will enhance and strengthen the transferee Company's infrastructure division, improving its operational capabilities and market competitiveness. It aims to enrich the combined product offerings and expand the customer base both locally and globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

Indian economy, stock market, Govt Bonds

India will be unable to plug jobs gap even with 7% growth, says Citigroup

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro 2024: Merino's goal sends Spain to semis after victory over Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 quarterfinals: Ronaldo heads home as France beats Portugal 5-3

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon