Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of D.P. Abhushan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
At meeting held on 05 July 2024
The board of D.P. Abhushan at its meeting held on 05 July 2024 has approved the allotment of 356070 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1182 per equity share aggregating to Rs 42.08 crore by way of preferential allotment. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 22,61,09,200 divided into 22610920 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid.
The board also approved the allotment of 217000 fully convertible equity warrants (Warrants), at an issue price of Rs 1,182 per warrant, in respect of which warrant subscription amounts of Rs 297 per convertible warrant aggregating to Rs 6.44 crore have been received.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

Indian economy, stock market, Govt Bonds

India will be unable to plug jobs gap even with 7% growth, says Citigroup

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro 2024: Merino's goal sends Spain to semis after victory over Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 quarterfinals: Ronaldo heads home as France beats Portugal 5-3

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon