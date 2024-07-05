Business Standard
Board of Delhivery approves alteration in capital clause of MoA

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 July 2025
The Board of Delhivery in their meeting held today i.e. 05 July 2024, has approved to alter the Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, to re-classify un-utilized preference share capital into equity shares of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The existing Authorized Share Capital of the Company, which is Rs. 1,34,25,35,980/- (Rupees One Hundred Thirty-Four Crore Twenty-Five Lakh Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty only) divided into:
87,35,02,280 (Eighty-Seven Crore Thirty-Five Lakh Two Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each aggregating to Rs. 87,35,02,280/- (Rupees Eighty-Seven Crore Thirty-Five Lakh Two Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty only), and
300,000 (Three Lakh) preference shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating to Rs. 30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh only), and
46,60,337 (Forty-Six Lakh Sixty Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty-Seven) preference shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) each aggregating to Rs. 46,60,33,700/- (Rupees Forty-Six Crore Sixty Lakh Thirty-Three Thousand and Seven Hundred only),
Will be reclassified to Rs. 1,34,25,35,980/- (Rupees One Hundred Thirty-Four Crore Twenty-Five Lakh Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty only) divided into 1,34,25,35,980 (One Hundred ThirtyFour Crore Twenty-Five Lakh Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

