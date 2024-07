Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Life Insurance Corporation of India has infused an additional capital to the tune of LKR 500 million (approximately Rs 14 crore) in its subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (Lanka). After allotment of shares, the shareholding of the Corporation will be increased from 90.91% (before allotment) to 93.75% (post allotment) in the said Company.