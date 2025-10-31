Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 758.09 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 93.66% to Rs 102.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 758.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 558.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales758.09558.13 36 OPM %20.2414.51 -PBDT184.58108.56 70 PBT135.7669.77 95 NP102.2752.81 94
