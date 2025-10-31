Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

With effect from 31 October 2025

DCM Shriram announced that Dr. Paresh Verma, Executive Director & Research Director - Bioseed Research Business of the Company, will retire from the services of the Company with effect from closing of business hours of 31 October 2025, after leading this business for over 23 years. Consequently, Dr. Verma will also cease to be Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with effect from the said date.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

