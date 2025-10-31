Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.5623.31 -12 OPM %-9.10-7.76 -PBDT2.062.02 2 PBT0.940.88 7 NP0.810.50 62

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

